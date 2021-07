PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Adaland Mansion and the Blue & Gray Reunion are the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Members of the Month in July. Adaland Mansion, off W.Va. 57 near Philippi, is a wedding and event venue and museum and an educational tourist attraction. The brick Victorian mansion was built in 1870, and its fully-restored home and barn welcome visitors annually from all over the world. Adaland hosts weddings, school reunions, dinner theaters, musical evenings and Heritage Days events. Live entertainment includes Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre. The venue is the site of educational classes in yoga, gardening, as well as Extension courses in its gardens and orchards in cooperation with West Virginia University.