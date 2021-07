Already mastered the art of Facebook advertising and content creation? Ramp up your Facebook strategy by creating and managing your own Facebook Group. Starting a Facebook Group is easy. Start by clicking the "Groups" button in your menu on Facebook. This will open up new options. Look for and select the one that says "Create New Group." From there you can input your group name, decide whether you want to make your group public or private, and invite people to join. Once you're happy with the initial details, click the create group button to publish your group.