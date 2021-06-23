Cancel
Gilded in Ash: A 21st century take on The Great Gatsby signs film option

By Delaney Orewiler
Daily Iowan
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGilded in Ash is a reimagined telling of The Great Gatsby, created by 19 students of Professor Harry Stecopoulos’ Fall Seminar: The Great Gatsby 2.0. Since The Daily Iowan last spoke with those involved in the project last December, students of the class have signed a Film Option with producers Mikaela Beardsley and Jamie Gordon, where they are working collaboratively toward drafting a screenplay, finding talent, and eventually selling or funding the project.

Ernest Hemingway
