Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle launches in English on July 8

By Adam Vitale
rpgsite.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoltrend Games has announced that the English version of Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle - a free-to-play mobile game based on the Atelier series - will launch on July 8 (0:00 UTC time) on Google Play and the iOS App Store. The game previously launched in Japanese in October 2018.

www.rpgsite.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alchemist#Atelier#Mobile#Rpgs#Utc#Bressisle#Boltrend Games#Google Play#The Ios App Store#Japanese#Idola Phantasy
