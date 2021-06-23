Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle launches in English on July 8

ESRB Rating: Teen for Fantasy Violence, Language, Mild Suggestive Themes, Partial Nudity, Use of Alcohol. Thank you Koei Tecmo Games for sending us this trilogy to review!. The Atelier series, by Gust (who Koei Tecmo purchased and then absorbed early last decade) has been going on for almost 25 years now, and they have had a nearly yearly release cycle for most of that time. For the first 15 years or so, the series was primarily on PlayStation platforms. Outside of some spin-offs, the Mysterious trilogy, starting with Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book, was the first mainline Atelier game to be released on Windows PC in the West. (There were a couple of Japan-only PC ports for early games, but the last release of this kind was in 2000.) I don't know if you remember what Steam was like back in 2016 or so, but JRPGs (Japanese RPGs) were selling like hotcakes at that time, so it doesn't surprise me at all that not only did Atelier get in on the action, but that it was successful - they have released every game on PC since.