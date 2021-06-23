Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ashley Smith & the Random Occurrence at Orange Blossom Jamboree: Photo Gallery

musicfestnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshley Smith & the Random Occurrence at Orange Blossom Jamboree: Photo Gallery. Ashley Smith & the Random Occurrence had played an interesting set at last year’s Gasparilla Music Festival. Never mind that one: their set on the back stage was simply stunning. Focus belonged first on Smith, a slinky, sexy stage presence with a magnificent voice and then on Nick Ewing, violin. Power pop, Latin, jazz, rock — they went many lovely directions. My first thought was: Swing Out Sister.

musicfestnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Jamboree
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Kansas City, MOthepitchkc.com

Photo gallery: Jamey Johnson at Grinders KC

Jamey Johnson and his band are on the road this summer and they were ready for action and adventure when they arrived at Grinders KC in The Crossroads of Kansas City on Friday night. Jamey has that voice, somewhere between Jennings and Jones, and a band created in the likeness of the E Street band. Telecasters all around, Jamey’s well-traveled and signed acoustic, pedal steel guitar, Hammond B3, horn section and baritone sax, tight rhythm section; these cats can bring the heat or glide through a slow grind country waltz.
Ann Arbor, MIMichigan Daily

Photo Gallery: Kishi Bashi performs at The Ark

As part of their summer concert series, Ann Arbor Summer Festival (A2SF) presented Kishi Bashi on Friday in a partnership with the Ark. These partnered events serve as a fundraiser for both organizations, who will continue offering outdoor live music throughout the summer. This weekend’s concerts were initially scheduled for...
Bourbonnais, ILKankakee Daily Journal

PHOTO GALLERY: Bourbonnais Friendship Festival opens to a crowd

Wednesday saw the opening ceremony for the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival. After being canceled last year, the theme “Once Upon A Time In Bourbonnais: Take 2!” was adopted for the 2021 return. A variety of events and activities are planned for the five-day festival. For more about the festival and a...
Visual ArtAugusta Free Press

Smith House Galleries opens two exhibitions on July 2

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Arts Council of the Valley announces not one, but two, Smith House Galleries exhibitions opening in July. The group exhibition, Hilos en Común (Common Threads) – A Collection of Stories and Quilts and The Keepers of Secret Selves: Photography as a Counter-Narrative...
Faith, NCSalisbury Post

Photo gallery: Faith Fourth celebrations ramp up

‘Electric Slide,’ ‘Play That Funky Music’ and ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ were among the tunes performed by rock and roll cover band The Barefoot Cruisers at Faith’s Fourth of July celebration Saturday. Moments before performing ‘Electric Slide,’ the singer said it felt great to be back out without masks, which produced applause and cheers from the audience. Since Wednesday, crowds have turned out for the town of Faith’s six-day Fourth of July celebration. This year marks the 75th year since the first celebration, which draws thousands each year.
AnimalsSouthwest Daily News

Photo gallery: Moose escorted to the Horan Natural Area

Two moose spotted behind the Lowe's Home Improvement store Tuesday morning were slowly pushed north along the railroad tracks by state Department of Fish and Wildlife officers and finally moved into the Horan Natural Area that has been closed until they either leave or settle in. The moose were just...
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

PHOTO GALLERY: WeHo Pride Walk

West Hollywood residents took to the streets Sunday to mark Pride month in the wake of the city’s decision to cancel the annual parade and festival. The unofficial city event, organized by Troy Masters and Marna Deitch, took walkers down Santa Monica Blvd. from Crescent Heights to Robertson Blvd. Councilmember Sepi Shyne introduced Masters at the event’s kickoff and presented him with a proclamation from the city. The procession was led by the SoCal Motorcycle Contingency for Equality, with support from Lt. Bill Moulder and the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.
Franklin, VTSt. Albans Messenger

Enjoy this photo gallery from Franklin's Chase Around the Lake!

The Franklin Recreation Department hosted their annual Chase Around the Lake on Saturday, drawing a great crowd of runners, bikers, and paddlers. The runners took off under overcast skies, the bikers faced a steady wind, and by the time the paddlers took to the water, white caps were curling over the surface of Lake Carmi and rain was spattering the spectators.
Visual Artnny360.com

‘Outside artists’ in spotlight at Iva Smith gallery in Hammond

HAMMOND — The Iva Smith Memorial Gallery of Fine Art will feature the works of three artist in its seasonal exhibition and welcome the latest creation by one of the north country’s most renowned artists. “Art, Inside Out!” opens at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 1, with a reception at the...
Musicnorthscottpress.com

PHOTO GALLERY: The Music Man

Countryside Community Theatre presents Meredith Willson's "The Music Man." NSP photos by Erin M. Gentz. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.
Pasadena, CALynchburg News and Advance

PHOTOS: A crafty Smith Mountain Lake getaway

Unless you're from Pasadena, you probably wouldn't recognize the Gamble House, but you’ve probably heard of "Back to the Future." It's the historic home that served as Doc Brown’s residence in the 1985 film. But you don’t have to travel to Pasadena to see it. You can see a replica...
Tuolumne, CAUnion Democrat

PHOTO GALLERY: 72nd annual Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee

The 72nd annual event kicked off on Friday with a modest gathering of former lumber jubilee queens, families and friends of this year’s queen contestants at West Side Memorial Park in Tuolumne. Reghan Miller, 13, was announced as the 2021 Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee queen after raising $28,000 for the event....
Atlantic City, NJsocietyofrock.com

Relive The Return Of The Rolling Stones In The Steel Wheels Tour With Ruby Tuesday Live

In September 2020, The Rolling Stones streamed a live performance of “Ruby Tuesday” to preview their concert film “Steels Wheels Live – Atlantic City, New Jersey.” This particular show was recorded towards the end of their extensive trek, and the band brought several guests on stage including Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose, Izzy Stradlin, Eric Clapton and John Lee Hooker.
MusicJamBase

Del McCoury, Billy Strings & Sierra Hull Join Travelin McCourys In Nashville

The guest-filled concert showcased three generations of stellar bluegrass. The Travelin’ McCourys performed at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on Friday night. The bluegrass outfit welcomed Del McCoury, Billy Strings and Sierra Hull halfway through their set in an amazing evening showcasing three generations of stellar bluegrass. The sit-ins began with Billy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy