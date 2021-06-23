Ashley Smith & the Random Occurrence at Orange Blossom Jamboree: Photo Gallery
Ashley Smith & the Random Occurrence had played an interesting set at last year's Gasparilla Music Festival. Never mind that one: their set on the back stage was simply stunning. Focus belonged first on Smith, a slinky, sexy stage presence with a magnificent voice and then on Nick Ewing, violin. Power pop, Latin, jazz, rock — they went many lovely directions. My first thought was: Swing Out Sister.