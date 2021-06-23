Ashley Smith & the Random Occurrence at Orange Blossom Jamboree: Photo Gallery

Jamey Johnson and his band are on the road this summer and they were ready for action and adventure when they arrived at Grinders KC in The Crossroads of Kansas City on Friday night. Jamey has that voice, somewhere between Jennings and Jones, and a band created in the likeness of the E Street band. Telecasters all around, Jamey’s well-traveled and signed acoustic, pedal steel guitar, Hammond B3, horn section and baritone sax, tight rhythm section; these cats can bring the heat or glide through a slow grind country waltz.