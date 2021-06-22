FAMU Announces Appointment of Kelly McMurray, AVP for Strategic Planning, Analysis and Institutional Effectiveness
Florida A&M University has announced the hiring of Kelly McMurray, Ph.D., as associate vice president for Strategic Planning, Analysis and Institutional Effectiveness. McMurray is expected to fill the role vacated by Beverly Barrington, who retired this spring. McMurray comes to FAMU from Albany State University, where she served as vice president for Institutional Effectiveness since 2019.capitalsoup.com