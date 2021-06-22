FAMU Announces Appointment of Kelly McMurray, AVP for Strategic Planning, Analysis and Institutional Effectiveness

Seminole State College of Florida welcomes Dr. Thomas Hoke as the new director of Institutional Effectiveness and Research. Hoke joins the College after 11 years at Orange County Public Schools, where he most recently served as the director of data strategy. Along with his team, he was responsible for developing plans and analyses to address the strategic priorities of the school district that serves over 200,000 students. He developed and oversaw a school improvement monitoring dashboard system that was used by over 250 schools and district offices. This improvement system highlighted achievement gaps for underrepresented populations, so the institutions would know how best to address these areas of need.