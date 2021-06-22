Cancel
FAMU Announces Appointment of Kelly McMurray, AVP for Strategic Planning, Analysis and Institutional Effectiveness

capitalsoup.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida A&M University has announced the hiring of Kelly McMurray, Ph.D., as associate vice president for Strategic Planning, Analysis and Institutional Effectiveness. McMurray is expected to fill the role vacated by Beverly Barrington, who retired this spring. McMurray comes to FAMU from Albany State University, where she served as vice president for Institutional Effectiveness since 2019.

capitalsoup.com
