Pistons Win Lottery, Will Pick No. 1 Overall

DETROIT, Mich – The Detroit Pistons went into the night with a 14 percent chance of coming away with the top overall selection, a lot of excitement in the air with the possibility of adding more talent to an already youthful movement making strides with young players such as Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart, and Killian Hayes at the point. With Ben Wallace representing the organization the Pistons won the 2021 NBA draft lottery and will own the first overall pick in this year’s draft July 29. They are positioned to draft the consensus best prospect, Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham, or go in a different direction with Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs.