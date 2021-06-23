Eight people injured including pedestrian in four-vehicle collision

Firefighters battling car fire Gwendal BAR/Unsplash

On Monday shortly after 8 pm, police and emergency medical services responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle and in need of medical assistance at Van Nuys Blvd & Valerio St.

Medical units arrived on scene and reported a three-vehicle collision where nine passengers were in need of medical attention and there was also a pedestrian injured.

Additional medical units were requested to assist in transporting patients while police arrived to help with traffic control.

Citizen app user video showed a crowd of onlookers gathered in front of 7-Eleven as firefighters worked to treat people injured in the crash.

Police blocked traffic in both directions on Van Nuys Boulevard as they worked to clear the wreckage.

The pedestrian struck and one passenger were rushed to a local hospital with immediate needs. In addition, firefighters worked to rescue a person trapped inside of one of the vehicles.

About six minutes later, firefighters advised that the person trapped was successfully rescued from the vehicle.

According to medics on scene, there were a total of eight patients with five critically injured. This was later updated to a total of ten people were injured in the crash including the person who was trapped and a pedestrian who was struck.

According to an update from the official LA Fire Department, there were a total of 8 patients resulting from a traffic collision with four vehicles (two parked) and one pedestrian. Firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate several patients. Of the 8 patients, 6 adults were transported to local hospitals (two declined transport) There were 5 in moderate condition, and 1 in fair condition.

