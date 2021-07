I'm the wacky old lady in our neighborhood. I can't walk my dog without two pairs of sunglasses (sometimes three) and a wide brim hat. I use the cheap throw-away wrap-around glasses that the eye doctor gives you when they dilate your eyes. Inserting one or two pairs underneath my transitional lens really cuts back the glare. Unfortunately, it also cuts back on your vision too, but if I need to be outdoors, this is the only way it happens.