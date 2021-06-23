A thank you to fathers

Teton County 4H would like to extend a huge thank you to our supporters that helped make our annual Scholarship Fundraising Dinner a success. On Monday, June 28th the 4H community gathered at the fairgrounds to enjoy a pulled pork dinner and bid on items in our silent and live auctions. Thank you to our 4H clubs and families for donating silent auction baskets and homemade dessert for our live auction. A big thank you to Kenny Chambers for donating his time to serve as our auctioneer for the night. We are grateful to our guests who bid generously in our auctions! We would also like to extend a sincere thank you to several local businesses that donated food to our dinner or gift certificates for our auction: 460 Bread, Farmhouse 208, Brakeman Grill, Big Hole BBQ, Victor Emporium, Big Hole Bagels, and Corner Drug. Thank you for supporting our youth! The dinner is our biggest fundraiser of the year and proceeds benefit the 4H Scholarship Fund for Teton County graduates. Thanks to our generous supporters, we have awarded over $40,000 over the years to local graduates. This year’s scholarship recipient was Hailey Chambers who has been involved in 4H for 10 years. Finally, we would like to thank our 4H Advisory Council members (Katie Murdock, Missy Matkin, Hailey Beard, Tracy Beebe, and Regina Beard) for their support and dedication to 4H.