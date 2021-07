Portugal have beaten France just once in their last 13 games against their European counterparts, a run which stretches all the way back to 1975.But that solitary victory was a significant one. It came in the final of the last European Championship as midfielder Eder scored an extra-time winner to clinch the trophy.And Portugal boss Fernando Santos will be hoping his side can do the same again this evening as they look to progress through to the second round.Follow Portugal vs France LIVE!France sit one point above them heading into this one, but with Germany and even Hungary also...