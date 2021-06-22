Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Principal Turns 'I Will Always Love You' Into A Graduation Song

capradio.org
 16 days ago

WHITNEY HOUSTON: (Singing) And I... KING: It's one of the greatest love songs ever recorded - "I Will Always Love You," written by Dolly Parton and famously performed by Whitney Houston. But now one man has turned it into a graduation song. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARCUS GAUSE: (Singing) And...

www.capradio.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Noel King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Will Always Love You#Love Songs#School Principal#I#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
News Break
Music
Related
Musicthepostathens.com

Song Preview: Norii explains falling out of love on "I Don't Love You Anymore"

San Diego independent artist Norii pours her heart into her vocals in “I Don’t Love You Anymore,” a song reflecting a damaged relationship due to a switch of her feelings. Norii is a 23-year-old driven artist who writes and co-produces her music alongside the songwriting and production team Supperclub. She...
New York City, NYPosted by
Glamour

Sara Bareilles Says the True Story Behind ‘Love Song’ Isn’t What You Think

We all know Sara Bareilles writes absolute bangers—songs with driving beats and almost sermonic messages. Her anthems make us want to write a letter to an ex and burn it by the flame of a scented candle. After “Love Song”—reportedly an angry response to a record label looking for more bankable lyrics—became a staple, we thought, Okay—we get it: Sara Bareilles is a pop star with a twist of integrity. She rocks a side part. She makes us wish we had taken piano lessons.
MusicKTLO

A Flock of Seagulls release orchestral version of 1995 song “Say You Love Me” as lead single of upcoming album

A Flock of Seagulls soar with a new orchestral version of their 1995 song “Say You Love Me,” which will be the lead single from their upcoming studio album, String Theory. Due out August 6, String Theory is the U.K. synth-pop band’s second collection of orchestral interpretations of their tunes, following their 2018 album, Ascension, which featured symphonic renditions of many of the group’s best-known songs.
Pittsburgh, PApghcitypaper.com

Song Spotlight: "I LIKE YOU" by BjORDAN and Good Sport

This quick, hot track is great for the summer of dance parties ahead of us. “I LIKE YOU” by BjORDAN and Good Sport is a 1:36 song that blasts through your speakers. It starts off laced with sharp piano notes then descends into a carnival-like mashup of twists and whirs. It also contains a dialogue between two people, one trying to express their romantic interest to the other, making this the perfect song to send to your summer crush.
Moviescapradio.org

'I Carry You With Me': Tells A Gay Couple's Love Story

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Noel King talks to Director Heidi Ewing and actor Armando Espitia about their film Te Llevo Conmigo or I Carry You With Me. It's also a story about what the two men left behind in Mexico. Follow us for more stories...
Musicbtrtoday.com

Premiering Sofia Quinn's Delicately Dark Pop Song "It Was Always You"

Love can be so strong that even when you know it’s wrong, you continue holding on. That’s exactly what pop musician Sofia Quinn says in her newest single “It Was Always You.”. Having worked with the likes of pop stars as Kiana Ledé, JoJo, Lost Kings, CXLOE, and INNA, it’s...
MusicZimbio

What Kind Of Music Video Guest Star Would You Be?

Pick a celebrity who has starred in a music video:. Which award would you want the music video to win?. Something that would get people talking on social media. Wouldn't really matter. The music should speak for itself!. 8 / 21. Which best describes you at a party?. Hanging out...
Musicwfmt.com

Angela Hewitt: Love Songs

Angela Hewitt’s recording Love Songs features some of the best-known musical declarations of love across the centuries, heard in transcriptions by some of the great pianists (including Hewitt herself). She sums up the album by saying, “It means a lot to me to present you with this recording, especially as it was made during a time of great isolation for us all. Love is what keeps us going—love in all its forms.”
Musiccapradio.org

Hip-Hop Classic Is Turned Into A Pro-Vaccine Anthem

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The classic song "Back That Thang Up" got a makeover for the pandemic era. In "Vax That Thang Up," Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and Mia X are telling more people to get vaccinated. Transcript. NOEL KING, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Noel King. The...
Recipescapradio.org

A Mother And Daughter Wrote A Cookbook To Show How Food Traditions Change

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. New York Times food writer Priya Krishna and her mom, Ritu Krishna, co-authored the cookbook Indian-ish together in 2019. They discuss how food traditions change based on where you live. Transcript. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Where are you really from? It's a question...
Columbia Daily Tribune

Country singer, TikTok sensation Alexandra Kay headed to Rose Music Hall

Blending old-school sounds and new-school methods seems to be working out just fine for Alexandra Kay. The country sensation arrives later this month for a sold-out show at Rose Music Hall with a social-media platform large enough to scrape the sky. Kay, who grew up across the Illinois border from St. Louis in Waterloo, carries more than 500,000 Facebook fans and nearly 2 million TikTok followers everywhere she goes.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

The Roots’ Black Thought releases audiobook ‘7 Years’

Black Thought of The Roots released his new audiobook titled 7 Years on Thursday, July 8, 2021. The book debuted exclusively in the U.S. as part of the Words + Music series covering the intimate journeys of music artists such as Sheryl Crow, Smokey Robinson and more on Amazon’s Audible platform. In 7 Years, Black Thought examines his life and career in dynamic seven-year increments.
MusicNew Haven Register

Song You Need to Know: Conclave, 'All That I Need'

On October 13th, the producer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist J Kriv played a song from Detroit legend Moodymann on his monthly show, Live on Radio Alhara. Moodymann’s work is so distinctive that it can be tough to follow, so J Kriv relied on the shock of the new for the next track, cuing up a single from a recently formed group named Conclave: “There’s Enough,” a mishmash of shuffle-thump rhythms, solemn chants, and sudden falsetto howls.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Semi-documentary ‘I Carry You with Me’ a powerful love story

The hauntingly beautiful neo-documentary “I Carry You With Me,” a saga about a gay Mexican couple trying to make a new life in America, is not an easy movie to classify -- which is exactly what the filmmakers had in mind. Suffice it to say, the film is a lyrical meditation on loneliness, immigration, homophobia and the emotional price that comes with following one’s dreams.
MusicThe Guardian

Zoe Ball: ‘I’ve always done it for the love – it’s great fun to try to entertain’

From ‘ladette’ to the highest-paid woman at the BBC, the nation’s cheerer-upper talks about her long and colourful journey to the top of radio. The other day Zoë Ball’s 20-year-old son, Woody, from her marriage to Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim), was home from university and rummaging through his mum’s house. “He found some stuff in my office,” says Ball, “and he was like, ‘Oh my God, you and Dad were, like, a big thing back in the day.” We are sitting in an empty restaurant near BBC Broadcasting House in London, and Ball’s eyes are a mixture of amusement and horror as she recalls her son’s discovery. She speaks in a surprisingly hushed manner given that there is nobody else in the room. “There was a time when I found looking back to the 90s a little bit… tricky,” she says, with a diplomatic tone.
Musicwfpk.org

Aretha Franklin career-spanning box set to feature hits and surprises

A huge box set chronicling the long and storied career of Aretha Franklin finally arrives next month!. Originally slated for 2020, Aretha will now be released July 30th and features not only the hits made famous by “The Queen of Soul”, but also alternative versions, demos and live tracks. All...
Michigan City, INSouth Bend Tribune

Canterbury stages ‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’

MICHIGAN CITY — “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” opens Wednesday and continues through July 17 at Canterbury Summer Theatre, 807 Franklin St. With book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is the longest running off-Broadway revue in history and was recently updated and revised by the authors to reflect dating in current times.

Comments / 0

Community Policy