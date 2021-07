The acquisition provides Equisoft with strategic product capabilities and complementary expertise within the European financial services market. Equisoft, a leading global digital solutions provider to the financial industry, is proud to announce the acquisition of U.K.-based financial services firm Altus. Located in Bath, U.K., Altus’ suite of products and deep market penetration adds to Equisoft’s product portfolio and expands its presence within the financial services space with a transaction platform for pension administrators and asset managers.