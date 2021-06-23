Cancel
Farmington, MO

Civil War veteran dies at rural Farmington home

Daily Journal
 13 days ago

This story originally appeared in the Friday, June 26, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor. Farmington and vicinity sustained the loss of one of its best-known and most highly respected old citizens in the passing of “Grandpa” Pearsall at his home near Farmington at 8 o’clock on Thursday evening, following an illness of several months. Aged 89 years, 5 months, and 18 days. Funeral services were conducted at the Pendleton Baptist Church at two o’clock Saturday afternoon by his pastor, Rev. Joel Lewis. Interment was at the Pendleton Cemetery.

