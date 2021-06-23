Civil War veteran dies at rural Farmington home

This story originally appeared in the Friday, June 26, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor. Farmington and vicinity sustained the loss of one of its best-known and most highly respected old citizens in the passing of “Grandpa” Pearsall at his home near Farmington at 8 o’clock on Thursday evening, following an illness of several months. Aged 89 years, 5 months, and 18 days. Funeral services were conducted at the Pendleton Baptist Church at two o’clock Saturday afternoon by his pastor, Rev. Joel Lewis. Interment was at the Pendleton Cemetery.