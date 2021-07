Two judges of the Federal Circuit appear to agree with Facebook Inc. that patents on moving a phone to change the part of a map being displayed are invalid as abstract. Inventor Thaddeus Gabara asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to revive his suit alleging Facebook infringed U.S. Patent Nos. 8,706,400 and 9,299,348. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York had dismissed the case after finding the inventions were ineligible for patenting under Section 101 of the Patent Act.