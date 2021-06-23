Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Beacon Hill Democrats Strip Baker Of New Federal Aid Spending Authority

wgbh.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats in the House of Representatives handed Gov. Charlie Baker a defeat Tuesday, as they used their supermajority to assert their own fiscal priorities and reject his plan to split up spending authority for more than $5 billion in federal funds between the executive and the legislative branches. The House...

www.wgbh.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Karen Spilka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Branch#Beacon Hill Democrats#House#Senate#Arpa#American#Democratic#Arap#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
Trenton, NJNew Jersey Globe

Top Democrats looking to ‘restructure’ Schools Development Authority

Trenton’s top three Democrats suggested they would move to reform the Schools Development Authority as funding the troubled agency tasked with constructing schools in low-income neighborhoods emerged as a sticking point in budget negotiations. “We will act to effectuate change and look to restructure the organization or move it under...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

House rejects Gov. Charlie Baker’s amendment on how Massachusetts will spend American Rescue Plan aid

House lawmakers on Tuesday unanimously rejected Gov. Charlie Baker’s amendments on how Massachusetts will spend the remaining $5.1 billion in federal aid. Instead, the House approved a proposal that would transfer most of the federal funding to the Legislature, leaving $200 million for the Baker administration to spend as it sees fit. The amendment makes no mention of any of the earmarks in housing production, downtown development or work training recommended by the Republican governor last week.
Boston, KYBowling Green Daily News

Top Democratic lawmaker nixes Baker's sales-tax free plan

BOSTON (AP) — The top Democrat in the Massachusetts Senate on Friday dismissed a proposal by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker to expand the state’s annual two-day sales tax holiday to a two-month event this year — dealing a possible fatal blow to the plan. Consumers in Massachusetts are already eager...
Nevada StateStamford Advocate

Nevada lawmakers OK spending federal relief funds

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers approved the transfer of $2.7 billion in federal coronavirus relief to a state account on Tuesday, paving the way for millions in new spending for schools, food subsidies and housing assistance on Tuesday. Members of the Legislature's Interim Finance Committee met in Las...
Boston, MAABC6.com

State GOP chair proposes ballot question requiring voter IDs

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Republicans are hoping to persuade enough voters to back a change in state law that would require residents to produce an ID to vote. The push for a proposed ballot question is being led by state Republican Party Chair Jim Lyons. The effort is in the...
Massachusetts StateLowell Sun

Massachusetts legislators vote to take control of $5B in federal COVID aid from Baker

Beacon Hill Roll Call records the votes of local representatives and senators from last week. $5.3 BILLION IN COVID-19 FEDERAL AID FOR THE BAY STATE. Last week was another chapter in the ongoing dispute over who controls the $5.3 billion in federal money the state received from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Baker administration argues that the governor doesn’t need legislative approval on how to spend the money. The Legislature disagrees, and a few weeks ago approved a measure that would segregate the money in a separate fund and give the Legislature control over when and how to spend it. Gov. Charlie Baker responded with a compromise that would allow him to unilaterally spend $2.8 billion of the funds in several areas including housing and homeownership, economic development, job training, workforce development, health care and infrastructure. It would give the Legislature the authority to spend the remainder.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

In a rush, Democrats push historic spending increases

Committees clear a $46.4 billion budget bill that few had time to see and left little chance for public comment. Final votes on a record $46.4 billion state budget that boosts spending by nearly 15% are expected before the end of the week after lawmakers rushed it and several other key pieces of legislation through budget committees Tuesday.
Massachusetts StateDorchester Reporter

Mass. House lawmakers vote to stash federal aid

After the Legislature rejected his original proposal to spend $2.8 billion of the state’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, Gov. Baker on Monday signed legislation transferring most of the money into a separate account and renewed his push to spend more than half of the pot on a range of short-term priorities.
Politicschelsearecord.com

Breakdown of Federal Aid Awarded Published

The Baker-Polito Administration last week announced that it has published a new, interactive online tool that displays a breakdown by municipality of the $3.4 billion in direct federal aid awarded to local governments across Massachusetts by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This direct aid to local governments is part of a total of $8.7 billion awarded to Massachusetts through the new Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, which was created by ARPA. This total also includes the $5.3 billion awarded directly to the Commonwealth, and last week Governor Baker outlined a plan to spend $2.8 billion of these funds on urgent priorities that support the communities hardest-hit by the pandemic.
Boston, MAMilford Daily News

House rejects Baker, votes to stash $5.3B in federal aid for future use

BOSTON — The House on Tuesday rejected Gov. Charlie Baker's request to immediately spend $2.8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money, choosing to follow through with the plan of Democratic leaders to sweep most of the $5.3 billion the state received into a separate fund as they consider how to deploy the money.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Beacon Hill Roll Call - July 2, 2021

The House and Senate: Beacon Hill Roll Call records the votes of local representatives and senators from the week of June 21 through 25. $5.3 Billion in COVID Federal Aid for the Bay State (H 3902)—Last week was another chapter in the ongoing dispute over who controls the $5.3 billion in federal money the state received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Charles D. Baker Jr.’s administration argues that the governor doesn’t need legislative approval on how to spend the money. The Legislature disagrees, and a few weeks ago approved a measure that would segregate the money in a separate fund and give the Legislature control over when and how to spend it. Gov. Baker responded with a compromise that would allow him to unilaterally spend $2.8 billion of the funds in several areas, including housing and homeownership, economic development, job training, workforce development, health care and infrastructure. It would give the Legislature the authority to spend the remainder.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker is transferring bulk of federal aid to legislative control, but now comes the fight over how it’s spent

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday signed a $5.1 billion spending plan that would give lawmakers control over where the federal aid from the American Rescue Plan goes, but he swiftly revived a spending plan lawmakers rejected earlier this month that would allot more than half of the money to housing production, homeownership assistance and downtown redevelopment.
HealthDaily News Of Newburyport

EDITORIAL: New day for Statehouse transparency?

Hope springs eternal, and maybe, just maybe, a 24-page report that emerged from a key Beacon Hill committee on Thursday heralds a new era in Statehouse transparency. The Rules Committee report envisions life after COVID-19, which disrupted the way the Legislature works, along with everything else under the sun. In a post-pandemic world, the committee imagines, maybe the House of Representatives holds on to some of the changes to its practices that were born of necessity nine to 12 months ago.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker renews push to spend bulk of federal ARPA funds on housing, tourism

Baker administration officials renewed their push for a $2.9 billion spending plan to drive housing production, workforce training and tourism. Administration & Finance Secretary Michael Heffernan said the swift approval of a spending plan using American Rescue Plan funds would offer homeownership assistance in the short term and kickstart infrastructure and housing development projects that would need to be completed before 2026, the federal government’s deadline for spending the funds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy