Beacon Hill Democrats Strip Baker Of New Federal Aid Spending Authority

Beacon Hill Roll Call records the votes of local representatives and senators from last week. $5.3 BILLION IN COVID-19 FEDERAL AID FOR THE BAY STATE. Last week was another chapter in the ongoing dispute over who controls the $5.3 billion in federal money the state received from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Baker administration argues that the governor doesn’t need legislative approval on how to spend the money. The Legislature disagrees, and a few weeks ago approved a measure that would segregate the money in a separate fund and give the Legislature control over when and how to spend it. Gov. Charlie Baker responded with a compromise that would allow him to unilaterally spend $2.8 billion of the funds in several areas including housing and homeownership, economic development, job training, workforce development, health care and infrastructure. It would give the Legislature the authority to spend the remainder.