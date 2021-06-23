Roundup Suit Lawyers’ ‘Far-Reaching’ Fee Request Cut by Judge

WWE and investors who say the company misled them about problems with business ties to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have secured final approval for a $39 million settlement. We noted back in late November 2020 that a SEC filing by WWE revealed that the company closed on a $39 million settlement for a class action lawsuit led by the Firefighters’ Pension System of the Kansas City, Missouri Trust. The suit, originally filed in March 2020, alleged that WWE executives deceived investors over their business dealings in Saudi Arabia, inflating the company stock and selling more than $280 million worth of shares at fraudulently inflated prices. The suit had been consolidated by six different law firms, and included multiple separate suits, including one filed by the City of Warren, Michigan Police & Fire Retirement System. It alleged that WWE officials failed to disclose how the expected business agreements with Saudi Arabia for Middle Eastern TV deal had not been consummated, but that by allowing investors to believe otherwise, the company had caused the stock to rise when it should not have.