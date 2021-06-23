Cancel
Roundup Suit Lawyers’ ‘Far-Reaching’ Fee Request Cut by Judge

bloomberglaw.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lead attorneys in multidistrict litigation over allegations Monsanto Company ‘s weed killer Roundup caused cancer overstepped when requesting an 8.25% holdback on all recoveries from the company, a California federal judge said. Judge Vince Chhabria, who oversees federal Roundup liability cases in the U.S. District Court for the Northern...

