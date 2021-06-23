Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Novelization Trailer Includes New Film Footage

When Quentin Tarantino writes his films, he tends to obsess over the kind of minutiae that may never make it to the screen, fleshing out detailed backstories for tertiary characters, and sometimes drafting entire screenplays for fictional TV shows that exist within the world of the movie. His most recent film, 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, shows off some of that legwork, digressing repeatedly into voiceover recaps about the acting career of protagonist Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), and tracking the arc of Rick’s made-up filmography with IMDb-like specificity. Hollywood is a heartfelt hangout film set in a fairytale iteration of the Los Angeles Tarantino grew up in, and the director takes his time in exploring every corner of it, from its bromances to its cars to its movie theaters. Still, the movie hints at a whole iceberg of character backstories and revised Hollywood history beneath its surface, so it was only a matter of time before Tarantino found an excuse to hang out with Rick and his stand-in and best friend Cliff (Brad Pitt) just a little longer.