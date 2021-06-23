Cancel
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Novelization Trailer Includes New Film Footage

By Hayley Williams
Gamespot
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcademy Award winner Quentin Tarantino is releasing his first novel--an adaptation of his 2019 film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. As though it was one of his films, the upcoming novel has received a trailer ahead of its release on June 29, which includes a number of never-before-seen clips from the film.

