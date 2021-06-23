You Gotta Have Friends

The very best advice my mom ever gifted to me was after she died. Her advice was unspoken and I came upon it as a result of the deep grief I experienced from losing her. My mom was a young 58 years old when she died and her death came quickly and unexpected. She was diagnosed with advanced stage cervical cancer on January 1, 2021 and just 36 days later, she died. I sat at her bedside for twelve days leading up to her death, and in those moments, she shared with me all the things she wished she still had time to do. Her passing taught me how precious and impermanent life is, that every day is a gift, and the purpose of life is simply to experience it fully. Because of that “advice”, I take more time to appreciate the world around me, express love and forgiveness to the people in my life, and live in the moment rather than worrying about the future. In a way, her death gave new meaning to life.