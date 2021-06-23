Cancel
Relationships

You Gotta Have Friends

arcamax.com
 13 days ago

The sailor came home from a secret two year mission only to find his wife with a new born baby. Furious, he was determined to track down the father to extract revenge. "Was it my friend Sam", he demanded. "No !" his weeping wife replied. "Was it my friend Jim...

www.arcamax.com
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
NFLwarm1069.com

I Heart You So Much I Gotta Go!

It’s been a banner week for the underrepresented, as an active NFL player comes out as gay. and Victoria’s Secret acknowledges that not all women are a size 4. And yet at the same time, a division of the Seattle Police Department has filed. a lawsuit alleging racial harassment coming...
Personal FinanceThrive Global

Nicole Iacovoni: “You have to give this life all you’ve got and take the chance you’ll fail”

The very best advice my mom ever gifted to me was after she died. Her advice was unspoken and I came upon it as a result of the deep grief I experienced from losing her. My mom was a young 58 years old when she died and her death came quickly and unexpected. She was diagnosed with advanced stage cervical cancer on January 1, 2021 and just 36 days later, she died. I sat at her bedside for twelve days leading up to her death, and in those moments, she shared with me all the things she wished she still had time to do. Her passing taught me how precious and impermanent life is, that every day is a gift, and the purpose of life is simply to experience it fully. Because of that “advice”, I take more time to appreciate the world around me, express love and forgiveness to the people in my life, and live in the moment rather than worrying about the future. In a way, her death gave new meaning to life.
InspireMore

‘I don’t wait for my sister to ask before I take her baby. ‘I’m bringing him to the bedroom, turning on my favorite show, and he is mine for the next 2 hours.’: Mom of 3 urges ‘stand in the gap’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I don’t wait for my sister to ask before I take her baby. Oops. That kinda sounds like kidnapping. Allow me to explain. When I visit my...
Amomama

Husband Returns to His Wife Early and Sees Someone Else Laying under the Blanket – Story from Subscriber

The husband returned early from a business trip and decided to surprise his wife. When he went into the bedroom, he saw that someone was lying near his wife. When Pierce and Cassandra got married, they barely made ends meet. Although both were college graduates, juggling their careers while raising kids at a young age seemed impossible. Still, they overcame challenges and gave their children great lives.
Kidsmomtastic.com

Please Stop Asking Where My Kids Are

I used to strap on stilettos and step into a little dress, kiss my cat on the nose and head out for the evening with a petite cross-body bag over one shoulder. I would plunge into the world beneath Manhattan, rocket to an evening’s destination, clink glasses with friends, and spend hours in revelry before pouring myself into a taxi and stumbling home in the late dark. Answering to no one. Enjoying my time off!
Amomama

Guy Tries to Get Rid of His Own Mother to Live with His Pregnant Wife, Karma Reaches Him Immediately - Story of the Day

Tracy meets her mother-in-law after a short time dating John. But as she gets pregnant, he tries to get rid of his own mother and life teaches him a lesson. Tracy met John at a friend’s party and they immediately fell in love. They were introduced by a common friend and by the end of the night, after a few drinks and a long talk, they kissed. John called Tracy often and a few weeks later, they decided to make things more serious.
Entertainmentsportswar.com

Gotta be staged, right?

Yeah. I would assume so. I mean, even if he was borrowing a friend's -- BocaHoo91 07/03/2021 09:41AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Hyattsville, MDNBC Washington

‘What I Gotta Do as a Mom': Woman Helps Missing Boy With Autism Return Home

The mother of a child with autism was able to help another child with autism return home to Maryland on Monday after she spotted the missing boy in D.C. The 14-year-old boy left his home in Hyattsville alone on Monday morning. His family called police, who classified him as a critical missing person. The City of Hyattsville Police Department asked anyone who saw the boy to call 911 and not approach him. He might not verbally respond, they said.
Societyarcamax.com

Sympathizing With A Problem You Wish You Had

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I am of an age when friends are beginning to take care of their ill, elderly parents. I am surprised at how often I hear them say they can't wait until they are free of this burden. I lost my mother at the young age of 24,...

