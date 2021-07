The newest NFT (non-fungible token) to break the internet is quite literally the original code written for the World Wide Web, basically the internet as we use it today. The NFT representing the source code to the web sold for a whopping $5.4 million in a Sotheby’s online auction. The digital asset sold in the auction was designed by British computer scientist Sir Tim Berners-Lee – the same guy who invented the web 32 years ago. While working at CERN, the European particle physics laboratory in Geneva, Berners-Lee drew up a proposal for creating a global hypertext document system that would use the Internet and connect all the computers in the lab to communicate with one another. That how the World Wide Web originated.