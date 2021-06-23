Advertising Claims

DEAR HARRIETTE: A year ago, I got engaged to my boyfriend of three years. I'm in my first year of master's studies, and he works in the service industry. He is heavily in debt from student loans. I am at a point where I do not know if getting married is the right decision. I am realizing that being with him (for the time being) won't give me the financial freedom that I was accustomed to with my parents. I believe in my fiance, but sometimes I question when he will take the next step in his career. I don't want him working service jobs for the rest of his life. Am I wrong for wanting to call off the engagement until we are both in a better position financially? -- Second Thoughts.