Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Advertising Claims

arcamax.com
 13 days ago

Two little boys go into the grocery store. One is nine, one is four. The nine year old grabs a box of tampons from the shelf and carries it to the register for check-out. The cashier asks "Oh, these must be for your mom, huh?" The nine year old replies...

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
RecipesPosted by
Forbes

Pinterest Bans Weight-Loss Advertisements

Pinterest will ban advertisements for weight-loss products, making it the first major tech platform to do so and amid an uptick in eating disorders during the pandemic. Pinterest said Wednesday it will prohibit ads that include weight-loss language or imagery, customer testimonials related to weight loss, ads that “idealize or denigrate” specific body types, any references to body mass index and similar measurements and any product that claims it can cause weight loss from topical application.
Posted by
Knowledge

Answering Advertisements On Craigslist

Craigslist is an online community which has a great deal to offer to both individuals and business owners. Some of the features on Craigslist include sections for community events, activities and news, personals advertisements, discussion forums, housing opportunities, for sale items, services offered, small business advertisements, jobs and resumes. While some of these sections such as the discussion forum and parts of the community section exist exclusively for the purpose of exchanging information or ideas, other sections such as the personals, housing, sale, services, job and resume sections provide the opportunity for users to respond to advertisements for more information or to make a purchase. In these cases uses should exercise caution. This article will focus on specific precautions which should be taken when answering advertisements in the personals, housing and jobs sections of Craigslist.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

UKGC study reveals differences in betting advertising trends

A report published by the UK Gambling Commission reveals that 34 per cent of British bettors admitted to being influenced by advertising. Following a recent survey – which was completed by 6,258 people in March, June, September and December last year – the UKGC found that following general advertising, free bet offers were the second most common driving factor behind user’s gambling.
TechnologyScience Now

Advertisers could come for your dreams, researchers warn

You are currently viewing the summary. Different brands from Xbox to Coors to Burger King have recently been teaming up with scientists in attempts to engineer advertisements into consumers' dreams, by playing video and audio clips while they sleep. Now, a group of 40 dream researchers has pushed back with an open letter calling for regulations on "dream incubation advertising." They worry companies might one day use smart speakers like the Amazon Echo to detect people's sleep stages and play back sounds that could influence their night visions and behaviors.
Victoria, VAourcommunitynow.com

Victoria's Secret Shelving Angels Advertising Campaign

Victoria’s Secret is trading its angels for a lineup of modern-day women’s advocates. Lingerie retailer Victoria’s Secret is getting rid of its long-time running Angels campaign. Its new program, VS Collective, will celebrate role models—female athletes, activists, and journalists. The move comes one year after the brand canceled its annual televised fashion show that featured supermodels and famous musical artists. The cancellation was part of an evolution of the brand to compete with changing attitudes about size and competition from web-based lingerie brands.
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

The 4 most controversial and successful words in the history of advertising

In 1916, in Philadelphia, one of the greatest personalities in advertising was born. A copywriter who earned a place in the pantheon for four words, one of the most influential and brilliant pieces of human behavioral psychology in history. Her name was Frances Gerety. “Francis Gerety dreamed of writing the...
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Grad Student Considers Ending Engagement

DEAR HARRIETTE: A year ago, I got engaged to my boyfriend of three years. I'm in my first year of master's studies, and he works in the service industry. He is heavily in debt from student loans. I am at a point where I do not know if getting married is the right decision. I am realizing that being with him (for the time being) won't give me the financial freedom that I was accustomed to with my parents. I believe in my fiance, but sometimes I question when he will take the next step in his career. I don't want him working service jobs for the rest of his life. Am I wrong for wanting to call off the engagement until we are both in a better position financially? -- Second Thoughts.
Restaurantsrollingout.com

Entire restaurant crew quits at the same time

After an alleged argument with management, an entire McDonald’s crew in California walked out mid-shift — leaving nothing but a sign on the door. A viral video posted June 28 on Tiktok shows an empty McDonald’s restaurant in the middle of the day — customers outside, no staff inside. There was simply a sign on the door which read, “Everyone quit | We are closed.”
Societyarcamax.com

Sympathizing With A Problem You Wish You Had

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I am of an age when friends are beginning to take care of their ill, elderly parents. I am surprised at how often I hear them say they can't wait until they are free of this burden. I lost my mother at the young age of 24,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy