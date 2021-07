Fatherhood Movie Review: Fatherhood is a comedy-drama directed by Paul Weltz and stars Kevin Hart as Matt, a widower who struggles to raise his newborn daughter after the sudden death of his wife. He is joined by Melody Hurd, Alfre Woodard, Frankie R Faison, Demanda Wise, and Anthony Carrigan. The heart of the story is Matt’s relationship with his daughter Maddy and is what the film heavily focuses on, while even showing us a side of maintaining a social and work life while being a parent. Fatherhood revolves mainly around these concepts and while it runs into the occasionally predictable story beats, it still manages to be endearing. Sweet Tooth Review: DC’s Netflix Series Is a Sweet, Hopeful Journey Through a Dystopian World (News Brig Exclusive).