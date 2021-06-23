Cancel
Steve Cropley: No hyperbole is enough for the Porsche Taycan

By Steve Cropley
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur man thinks the EV is genuinely the best thing he's ever driven. This week Cropley has nothing but praise for the Porsche Taycan and has his cockles warmed by Rolls-Royce. The ever-present risk in this journalism racket is that you’re inclined to cry wolf. There’s a constant risk that you’ll over-praise stuff so that when something really jaw-dropping comes along – such as the £80,000 base-model, coil-suspension Porsche Taycan – you’re at a loss for ways to elevate it above everything else. That’s my position now. I’ve just spent five days in it and I really think it’s the best thing I’ve ever driven.

