Steve Cropley: No hyperbole is enough for the Porsche Taycan

Auto enthusiasts tend to think of Lotus as the brand most obsessed with making cars as lightweight as possible, often to the detriment of durability and safety. But Porsche's racing department was similarly frenzied in the Sixties and Seventies. After winning Le Mans outright with the 917 in 1970, Porsche built a slew of new versions of that legendary racer to defend its crown—including this, chassis No. 917-053. Other than a Martini livery and vertical fins over the rear wheels, this car doesn't look much different from the previous year's winner. But under the bodywork, this Porsche sports a chassis made of magnesium—the metal famous for being extremely flammable and all but impossible to extinguish.