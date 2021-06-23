Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Covid: 'Our best man needed an oxygen tank'

By Long Reads
BBC
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple who had to rearrange their wedding seven times due to the pandemic have finally been able to tie the knot - although their best man, who has long Covid, required an oxygen tank. BBC News meets them and other couples who are getting married this week. 'It's been...

www.bbc.co.uk
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxygen Tank#Bbc News#Sutton In Ashfield#Bbc East Midlands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
ReligionLog Cabin Democrat

Living our best life

I honestly believe that God wants each of us to live our best lives. To live our best life basically means to reach our full God given potential. It also includes being willing to step outside of our comfort zone of familiarity and transition into all that God wants us to become in life.
AdvocacyBBC

Covid: The Bristol student and volunteers sending oxygen to India

A Bristol student whose friend and her unborn baby died with Covid in hospital in India is raising money to help relief efforts in the country. Suchet Chaturvedi, who grew up in New Delhi, said he “realised I had to do something” and set up BristO2l. Working with three other...
Home & GardenPosted by
Amomama

Guy Tries to Get Rid of His Own Mother to Live with His Pregnant Wife, Karma Reaches Him Immediately - Story of the Day

Tracy meets her mother-in-law after a short time dating John. But as she gets pregnant, he tries to get rid of his own mother and life teaches him a lesson. Tracy met John at a friend’s party and they immediately fell in love. They were introduced by a common friend and by the end of the night, after a few drinks and a long talk, they kissed. John called Tracy often and a few weeks later, they decided to make things more serious.
Public HealthPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Successful health campaigns during COVID-19 need to manage our altered ideas about the future

Typically, public health campaigns such as “Together, let’s stop HIV stigma,” “Enjoy the outdoors, without a tick” or “#Fightflu” rely on repetitive reminders of a single message to shape the behaviours of their target audience. Such campaigns work well under general social, institutional and economic stability because the audience shares a common frame of reference. However, the pandemic has changed those conditions. COVID-19 is not merely a contagious illness that affects the body, but has resulted in a profound collapse of the predictability and performance of most societies. It has disrupted international trade and travel, jolted consumer and stock markets, halted annual...
Animalsgoodmenproject.com

The Best Experience of Our Isolation

In May last year, shortly after the Covid lockdowns began, a pair of hummingbirds began building a nest in the bougainvillea surrounding our patio, right outside the dining room window. We checked and discovered that they were Costas. The males are particularly colorful, with lavish purple decorations. The females are the more ordinary hummingbird green, but even though they are common, they shimmer like airborne jewels here in the desert.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
Animalsanimalfair.com

Chimps in Liberia Need Our Help!

Sixty six captive chimpanzees on a small island in Liberia, Africa were abandoned by the New York Blood Center OVER A DECADE AGO and are STILL in desperate need of help in order to survive. This group of chimps were captured, breed, and used for research in Vilab II- a...
TrafficBBC

Mum of six and dad of eight killed in Cockermouth tractor crash

A mother of six was one of two people killed in a collision between a tractor and a car in Cumbria. Michelle Pattinson, 42, was a passenger in a Ford S-Max being driven by Shaun Milburn, 34, at the A66/A595 Fitz roundabout, near Cockermouth, where the crash happened early on Saturday.
Tenniskentlive.news

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, is self isolating after Covid contact

The Duchess of Cambridge is having to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for coronavirus, Kensington Palace said. Kate was due to spend the day with William celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the NHS at two major events but will now have a 10-day period at home.
RelationshipsBBC

Benefits and disability: 'I'll never cohabit again, to protect myself'

Benefits exist to support people in times of need. But for some disabled people, household means-testing has led to benefits being taken away making them uncomfortably reliant on their partner and in debt due to the extra living expenses disabled people incur. Rachel Charlton-Dailey finds some people have vowed never to marry or cohabit again.
AnimalsBBC

Red Rum exhibition opens in Southport hometown

An exhibition about Red Rum - one of the world's most famous horses - has opened in the town where he trained. He won the Grand National an unprecedented three times - in 1973, 1974 and 1977. A mural by the artist Paul Curtis, best known for his street artwork...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Charlotte Flair Major ‘Baby’ News Leaks

WWE star Charlotte Flair has been scheduled to make an appearance on this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. She is set to reflect on her medical status. Last week saw The Queen getting a chop block after which she went down and raised concern over his status. A lot of fans have been wondering that it could be possibility that a huge announcement is coming up from The Queen.Eva Marie Speaks On ‘Pregnancy’ Rumors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy