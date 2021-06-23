Cancel
Avalanche Helps Lightroom Users Easily Migrate to Capture One

The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
For more stories like this, subscribe to The Phoblographer. If you were worried Capture One couldn’t transfer the majority of your edits done in your Adobe Lightroom catalogue, say hello to Avalanche. I started using Adobe Lightroom in 2008 (at least my catalogue says so). I don’t think there was a competing software with an image cataloguing workflow combined with powerful editing tools for many years later. Adobe Lightroom was (and still is) an excellent post-processing tool, but it continues to be known as a resource hog. Exporting a batch of 10 raw files to jpeg full resolution still tends to spike the CPU usage indicator even on my new M1 Mac Mini. I believe it was around the release of Capture One 8 when many photographers and image editors began to seriously consider it as an alternative to Lightroom. I’ve read countless reviews about how it gives them better results, especially when editing RAW files. There’s also the customization of the work panel, which is more flexible than Adobe Lightroom.

The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

#Avalanche#Capture One#Photography#Cyme#Dehaze#Colour Grading#Native#Apple#Luminar#Lightroom Classic
