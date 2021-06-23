Vaccines to be administered at apartment complex in Dayton today

DAYTON — As part of a community health fair, many organizations are teaming up to promote COVID-19 vaccinations at a local apartment complex Wednesday.

Premier Health announced that the event is taking place at the DeSoto Bass Court Apartments on Oldfield Ave.

Entertainment for children including a bounce house and an obstacle course will be at the event as well which runs from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered by ZIKS Pharmacy, while representatives from Premier Health will be on hand to provide education on healthful eating and women’s health, Premier Health said.

Medicaid members who receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the event will receive $50 in Walmart gift cards. A Medicaid ID and photo ID for verification must be presented to qualify.

CareSource, Central State University, Good Neighbor House, Homefull, and the City of Dayton, are also helping with the event.

