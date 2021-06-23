Lidar company Quanergy Systems to go public via SPAC in $1.4B deal

Lidar company Quanergy Systems Inc. today announced its intention to go public through a special-purpose acquisition company merger with CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. The deal values Quanergy at $1.1 billion, with the combined companies having an implied equity value of $1.4 billion. CCAC had previously raised $240 million in an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in February 2020. Under the deal, Quanergy shareholders will own 72% of the merged company and CCAC shareholders 20%, while the remaining shares will go to outside investors.