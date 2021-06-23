Grand island luxury
With a listing price of $6,495,000, White Pelican is the perfect Captiva Island luxury beach house located steps to the village of Captiva and the historic Chapel-by-the Sea. It features 102 feet of prime Gulf frontage on an oversized deep parcel. The home offers six bedrooms and five bathrooms, Tigers Eye wood floors from Brazil, coffered ceilings, an elevator, lanais on every level offering covered and uncovered options, with stunning Gulf views, bonus space and lush landscaped garden areas.fortmyers.floridaweekly.com