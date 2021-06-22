What Is the Russell 3000 Index?

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 556,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period.