What Is the Russell 3000 Index?

Markets were trading mixed today after another week of all-time highs. The holiday shortened week is coming after lots of fireworks last week, with economic data points coming in better than expected, especially the monthly jobs report. Optimism abounds, but that is often an excellent time to take some profits off the table and potentially de-risk your portfolio. Whether or not the stock markets can keep up this dizzying pace is anyone’s guess, but if you’re looking for something a little less risky than individual stocks, this week’s Top Buy ETFs are here to find a diversified way to gain exposure to certain sectors of the market. Q.ai’s deep learning algorithms have identified several to look out for this week based on their fund flows over the last 90-days, 30-days, and 7-days.