Clippers make a bloody mess of Game 2 in loss to Suns

PHOENIX — Blood ran down the nose of Devin Booker. More pooled in the fabric of Patrick Beverley’s jersey. The guards’ head-to-head collision, accidental yet perhaps inevitable during a chippy second game of these Western Conference finals, opened not only wounds but also opportunity for the Clippers, who badly needed one. Trailing by seven with 14 minutes remaining Tuesday and an offense that had sputtered at best, they watched as Booker and Beverley both retreated to their locker rooms, the Suns temporarily deprived of their most talented scorer.

