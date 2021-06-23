Clippers make a bloody mess of Game 2 in loss to Suns

The Los Angeles Clippers are now down 2-0 in the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns. They’ve been in this position for the third time in a row this postseason. They know how tough it is to come back and also how it’s completely possible. Props should be given to them in Game 2 for coming up with a defensive scheme to make it extra tough for Devin Booker. However, they need to iron out some parts of their game plan if they want to mount another comeback from a 2-0 deficit.