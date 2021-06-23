Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Bitcoin is turning out to be a huge blessing for El Salvador

By Nick James
cryptopolitan.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTC ATM manufacturer to set up base in El Salvador. El Salvador has made the news this month with its direct approach to matters crypto. It all began when the country’s president announced that Bitcoin would be legal tender. Since then, a lot has happened, both positive and negative. On one hand, the UN isn’t happy that El Salvador is adopting BTC. The organization turned down the country’s request for help with its new economic transition.

www.cryptopolitan.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Pierce
Person
Nayib Bukele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Un#Bitcoin Atm#Un#Milenamayorga#Brockpierce#Chainbyets#Central American#Btc Mining
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Currencies
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Global Warming
News Break
United Nations
Related
AmericasTrumann Democrat

Loved and decried, El Salvador's populist leader is defiant

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — In the narrow, gang-controlled alleys of the Las Palmas neighborhood, struggling Salvadorans are untroubled by actions of their president that so infuriate his critics. They are not bothered by Nayib Bukele’s dictatorial maneuvers -- sending armed troops into congress to coerce a vote, or...
Worldcryptopolitan.com

Iran government accepts cryptocurrency mining but with riders

• Iran tries to regularize cryptocurrency mining with the Ministry of Industry. • CAATSA sanctions against Iran boost the crypto market in the country. Governments around the world have a different perspective on the new technology in charge of cryptocurrencies. This new financial ecosystem promises growth that could end inflation in some countries.
Economybeincrypto.com

Blockstream Pitches Digital Dollar Bond to El Salvador Government

Blockchain technology company Blockstream has been in talks with the El Salvador government regarding a new digital bond, denominated to the U.S. dollar. Their proposal comes amid El Salvador’s efforts to roll out bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender. According to reports, Samson Mow, Chief Strategy Officer at Blockstream, pitched the...
CurrenciesPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin: El Salvador’s president declares cryptocurrency legal tender

The president of El Salvador has declared bitcoin “legal tender”, allowing it to be used as an official form of currency in the country.President Nayib Bukele is the first world leader to formally adopt bitcoin or any other decentralised cryptocurrency, and emphasised his enthusiasm for the digital currency by adding “laser eyes” to his Twitter profile picture.This gesture, which was recently adopted by fellow crypto advocate Elon Musk, signifies his hope that the price of bitcoin will hit $100,000. It is currently trading at around $36,000 after falling from an all-time high above $64,000 in April.>> Follow all the latest...
Worldinvesting.com

El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele Punches Back Defending Bitcoin

El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele Punches Back Defending Bitcoin. El Salvador is trying to negotiate a $1B loan from the IMF. The global lender is opposed to the country’s decision to grant Bitcoin official legal tender status. President Bukele has said that accepting BTC as legal tender will open financial options...
EconomyCoinDesk

El Salvador Wants to Attract Bitcoin Talent. Its Strategy Is Working

On Sept. 7, El Salvador will become the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. That could open a new age for the struggling Latin American economy, President Nayib Bukele, the prime mover behind the so-called “bitcoin law,” said. It also opens a new frontier for bitcoiners looking to test their economic and social theories.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Tuesday: Facebook monopoly lawsuit fails, no Bitcoin compulsion in El Salvador

The US states and the trade authority fail against Facebook in court. The Bitcoin compulsion in El Salvador is not coming. Dedicated Toshiba shareholders achieve historic success in Japan. A brief overview of the most important messages. Facebook won’t be smashed. Two major competition lawsuits against Facebook have failed for...
WorldMinneapolis Star Tribune

El Salvador offers $30 bitcoin starter account, use optional

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — El Salvador's president says use of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin will not be mandatory, but the country is planning to give out starter accounts with $30 to promote its use. Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said Thursday the government will allocate $120 million to establish as many...
CurrenciesCoinDesk

Bitcoin Price Resumes Slide, El Salvador Bitcoin Rollout Plan Announced

"All About Bitcoin's" Week in Review panel discusses the week's markets and business news, including El Salvador's plan to make bitcoin usable as legal tender starting September 7. E-wallets with free crypto will be provided but there's a catch that raises privacy questions. Also, a markets check and the latest news from the mining sector.
Economywashingtonnewsday.com

El Salvador promotes Bitcoin, but Portland fights back following protests.

El Salvador promotes Bitcoin, but Portland fights back following protests. El Salvador’s President has a deal for the country’s citizens: sign up for an e-wallet and get $30 in free Bitcoin. It’s all part of the Central American country’s bid to be the first to accept Bitcoin as legal cash.
Worldtucsonpost.com

Goodbye dollar El Salvador to make bitcoin LEGAL TENDER in September

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, said on Thursday that the recently passed law making bitcoin legal tender will take effect on September 7. He noted that the digital currency's use will be optional. The nation's Congress has already approved Bukele's proposal to embrace the cryptocurrency, making El Salvador...
Currenciescryptopotato.com

Between China, El Salvador and Paraguay: A Raging Week For Bitcoin

From China having at it once again, to El Salvador airdropping BTC to its citizens and Paraguay confirming Bitcoin regulations – this week was quite intensive in the cryptocurrency market. Unfortunately, it was another challenging week in the cryptocurrency market, though this can only be said about the developments in...
EconomyCoinDesk

Athena to Install 1,500 ATMs in El Salvador Following Bitcoin Law

On June 8, El Salvador’s legislature passed a bill proposed by President Nayib Bukele making bitcoin legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar. Crypto ATMs are seen as a way for people to interact with the physical world, particularly those who are not well-versed in cryptocurrencies, Goldenhorn added. Disclosure. The leader...
invezz.com

Bitcoin as legal tender – Paraguay follows El Salvador’s lead

Paraguay has proposed a bill that will make Bitcoin a legal tender in the country. The country is now the second nation to propose such a bill after El Salvador. However, the bill may face serious challenges as the World Bank and the IMF are not in support. South American...
PoliticsFXStreet.com

El Salvador opposition party sues government over new Bitcoin legislation

El Salvador’s opposition party sued the government over the new Bitcoin law, calling it unconstitutional. Many citizens have also indicated support of the opposition, saying the new legislation did not consider harmful effects. A whopping 80% of citizens expressed that they did not want to receive payments in the leading...
Americascryptopolitan.com

Crisis in El Salvador as fraction rise against Bitcoin law

Opposition files lawsuit against BTC law in EL Salvador. Mixed reaction trails BTC legal tender status in El Salvador. An opposition party in El Salvador has risen against the recent Bitcoin law passed in the country. The group has filed a suit against the law seeking to reverse the milestone President Nayib Bukele recently achieved.
Economybitcoinmagazine.com

With Bitcoin Clarity, El Salvador Allows Strike To Abandon USDT

When El Salvador passed a law making bitcoin legal tender in the country, it did not just set itself on a path to add the payment option to existing infrastructure. It provided regulatory clarity that allowed an existing Bitcoin-forward platform to better serve its citizens. Thanks to the regulation, Strike,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy