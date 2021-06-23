WHEN MONEY IS NOT ENOUGH

When Delta Air Lines announced plans to pay out a record $1.6 billion in profit sharing to its 90,000 employees — the equivalent of about two months pay for each of them — workers across America likely turned envious. If only their employers would do the same. Of course, not all companies can afford such lavish bonuses, but there are other things CEOs can do to boost employee morale and, at the same time, reduce the odds that their best workers go looking elsewhere for employment, says Troy Nix, a motivational speaker, businessman and author of “Eternal Impact: Inspire Greatness in Yourself and Others.”