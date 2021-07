Special thanks to Gabey Lucas of the Dawg Pound for speaking with me on the Quack 12 Podcast during our deep dive into the Washington roster. Listen HERE. In 2016, Washington had their best season in a quarter century, with a 12-1 record, a conference championship, and a trip to the playoffs. In the four years that followed, the team they’ve fielded and the program’s philosophy have been remarkably stable - the same core staff, the same basic scheme on both sides of the ball, the same ideas about how games are won and how to go about recruiting.