Six summer law clerks join Henderson Franklin
Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. has welcomed six law school students as summer law clerks. The students are: Taylor Bollt and Melany Hernandez from Stetson University College of Law; Sarah Baulac and Christopher Gero-Prado from Ave Maria School of Law; Sara Jackson from the University of Miami; and Colten Thomas from Florida State University. They will supplement their law school experience with on-the-job training working as clerks in multiple practices.fortmyers.floridaweekly.com