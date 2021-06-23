Cancel
Asia stocks rise after Fed chair says US inflation temporary

By JOE McDONALD AP Business Writer
NWI.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve chairman said higher U.S. inflation probably is temporary, helping to calm fears central bankers might feel pressure to roll back economic stimulus. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Sydney declined.

