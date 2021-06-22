Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Review: 2020 Maison No. 9 Rose Mediterranee IGT

By Robert Lublin
drinkhacker.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePost Malone is back with the 2020 release of his Maison No. 9 rosé from southern France. We had the chance to try it last year, so let’s see how it compares. No big surprises here: In trying the 2020, I find it similar to the 2019. Again, the wine exudes perfume, a pronounced floral character that largely hides the strawberry and touch of raspberry that can be identified on the nose. If you let the wine sit in the glass for a bit, the floral aspects settle down and the fruit has a chance to come forward. The palate is similar, with prominent rose and honeysuckle hiding some berry notes. The experience is improved by the wine’s bright acidity and dry character, but unfortunately diminished by a finish that, like last year, is oddly vegetal and not very pleasant. This wine may draw interest for its floral dimension, but at its price point, it has little to recommend it over other Provencal rosés, except for the fact that Post Malone had something to do with it.

www.drinkhacker.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Post Malone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfume#Wine#Glass#Food Drink#Beverages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksColumbus Dispatch

Wine review: 2020 Chateau Virgile Costieres de Nimes Rose

Availability: Weiland's Market, Giant Eagle Market District (Dublin, Grandview Yard and Kingsdale locations), Barrel & Bottle, and Meza Vino. Aroma: fresh and dried wild herbs in the bold nose, along with wild berries. Flavor: Excellent acid backbone is fleshed out with strawberry and guava notes. Notes: For $3 more than...
Shoppingdrinkhacker.com

Review: NV G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Rose

Mumm’s special occasion rose — complete with avant garde bottle — has all the hallmarks one expects from rose Champagne: fresh florals, strawberry, and a healthy biscuit character that adds an ample, yeasty note to the affair. Lightly spicy on the back end but effervescent and refreshing, a cracker-crisp note on the conclusion tries its best to wash away the remaining berry elements — with limited effectiveness.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whisky Review: Loch Fyll Blended Scotch Whisky

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Glennlay Inc. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Drinkswinemag.com

Oddero 2017 Brunate (Barolo)

Underbrush, new leather and camphor aromas mingle with pressed rose and a whiff of coconut. Firm and full-bodied, the savory palate shows both concentration and finesse, offering juicy Marasca cherry, raspberry compote, licorice and tobacco set against close-grained, assertive tannins that need time to unwind. Drink 2027–2037. Kerin O’Keefe. rating.
Drinksliquor.com

Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon Review

Four Roses single-barrel bourbon is surprisingly affordable and delicious. Despite being one of the most affordable single barrels on the market, it’s also one of the best. Awards: Gold, 2019 World Whiskies Awards; Tried & True Award (95 points), 2020 Ultimate Spirits Challenge; Gold, 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
Drinkswinemag.com

August Kesseler 2019 R Kabinett Riesling (Rheingau)

Sharp whiffs of fresh green sage and lime zest introduce this invigorating white. Zippy on the palate and just a shade off-dry in style, it's a vital, penetrating wine that reverberates with electric streaks of lime, gooseberry and lemon. Delicious in its youth but should maintain peak through 2026. Anna Lee C. Iijima.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Three Spirit Alcohol-Free Beverages

Three Spirit is founded on multiple grand ambitions to be plant-based, socially conscious, and innovative in bringing alcohol-free products to the social drinking mix. It has made its mark in the UK where it started, and is now looking to gain fans in the U.S. Innovation is at the heart of their modus operandi, creating drinks that stand on their own as opposed to more fundamental non-alcoholic alternatives to standalone spirits. Their team of experts seem to reflect the eccentricity of their formulations, as the drinks were “created by a mix of plant scientists, world-class bartenders, hedonists, herbalists, and artists.” All are designed to be mixed with seltzer or tonic water, and all are 0% abv.
California Statewinemag.com

Gnarly Head 2019 Chardonnay (California)

Crushed stone, golden apple and apricot aromas kick off the nose on this widely available bottling. There's a clean freshness to the palate, where chalky sea-shell flavors are lifted by lime pith and riper red-apple elements on the finish. Matt Kettmann. rating. 90. Price. Variety. Chardonnay. Winery. Gnarly Head. Print...
Drinkswinemag.com

Santa Maria La Nave 2015 Metodo Classico Tempesta Grecanico (Vino Spumante)

Unusual and intriguing, this focused sparkler has aromas of underbrush, camphor, Mediterranean scrub, stone fruit and bread crust. Made with Grecanico Dorato planted at extremely high altitudes on the slopes of Mount Etna, it's elegant, dry and savory, featuring dried yellow apple, lemon drop, saline mineral and olive brine alongside bright acidity. Small, persistent bubbles provide the backdrop. Kerin O’Keefe.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Balnellan Single Malt Cognac Cask Finish

Balnellan is another in a long line of private label bottlings for big-box American chain store Total Wine, this time supplied by independent bottler Angus Dundee. There have been a few offerings in the Balnellan line, but this expression of single malt whisky is aged in ex-bourbon casks before transferred to Cognac barrels for finishing, with no age statement listed.
Drinkswinemag.com

Chloe 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon (San Lucas)

This is a great option for a widely available bottle. Aromas of freshly smashed boysenberry, crushed stone, chiseled wood, tar and caramel lead into a palate that's framed by a chalky texture and loaded with milk-chocolate and black-cherry flavors. Matt Kettmann. rating. 91. Price. Variety. Cabernet Sauvignon. Winery. Chloe. Print...
Drinksvinepair.com

The Best Selling American Whiskey Brands in the World for 2021

Whiskey fans have no shortage of quality brands to explore when shopping for their next bottle, but judging by the sales numbers, two labels are reached for more often than not. According to data shared by the Spirits Business, Jack Daniels and Jim Beam are by far the best-selling American...
Drinkswinemag.com

Lava Vine 2016 Grenache (Calistoga)

This medium-bodied, fruity red offers earthy tones of strawberry, red licorice and rounded oak, the robust midpalate settling into a smooth, well-integrated and cohesive whole. Baking-spice notes season it well. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. Variety. Grenache. Winery. Lava Vine. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category.
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

The Differences Between Barefoot and Yellow Tail, Explained

Best-selling brands Barefoot and Yellow Tail are known for their straightforward wines that can be easily found in grocery, liquor, and big-box stores across the U.S. Their unusual but iconic logos, a bared foot and the Rock Wallaby, have come to mean value and consistency for many wine drinkers. According...
Drinksthebrag.com

4 of the best rum cocktails to try this World Rum Day

As the nights get colder and some of Australia remains in lockdown, World Rum Day couldn’t have come at a better time to warm our spirits. World Rum Day was launched in 2019 by Paul Jackson, spirits writer and editor of World Rum Guide, and is celebrated on the 2nd Saturday of July each year. This year, the day devoted to the classic dark alcohol falls on this Saturday, July 10th, just a few days away.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Berry Bros & Rudd Glen Keith 24 Years Old 1993

Berry Brothers & Rudd is another venerable independent bottler which curates a wide variety of spirits beyond single malts (wine, gin, Cognac, etc). This timely review takes us back to a 2018 release and Speyside’s Glen Keith distillery. A bit of historical background via Berry Bros. website:. Glen Keith (a.k.a....
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Roulette Rye

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Proof and Wood. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy