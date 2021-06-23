Second Harvest distributing food

Northeast TN – Hunger doesn’t take a vacation, which is why Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee is providing the Summer Food Service program to address the summer-specific needs of children in the region. The Summer Food Service is a Program (SFSP) of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) administered locally by The Tennessee Department of Human Services. SFSP provides children with free, healthy meals during summer months when school is not in session and when many children often miss meals and lack of proper nutrition.