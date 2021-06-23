Career Expo planned to bring employers, job hunters together
There has never been a better time to “Get Back To Work” in Tennessee, or to find a better job if you are already working. Extended unemployment benefits and federal unemployment subsidies end on July 3 in Tennessee by order of Gov. Bill Lee. The good news is that there are plenty of jobs available. As labor shortages continue, companies are offering signing bonuses, higher hourly wages, faster hiring processes and other incentives to lure prospective employees.www.therogersvillereview.com