Evening Briefing: LA County extends eviction moratorium; LA homicides, violent crimes and gun violence on the rise; Republicans block sweeping voting bill
Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. We're getting more tropical moisture streaming in from the south today, mostly in the form of mid and high clouds. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight and into Wednesday morning, mainly out to the east.spectrumnews1.com