Nashua, IA

Nashua-Plainfield student wins first place in National History Day category award

By Alex Jirgens
KIMT
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHUA, Iowa - A Nashua-Plainfield student is receiving a high honor for a project on a U.S. Army tactical deception unit. Now a high school freshman, Caleb Sinnwell spent the last year researching, documenting and interviewing those who were a part of the Ghost Army during the last year of World War II. The unit impersonated other Allied Army units through tactics like inflatable tanks and vehicles, fake radio traffic, sound effects, even phony generals to fool the enemy.

