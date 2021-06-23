Sports in a Minute: Newburyport's McCoy commits to West Point men's hockey

Since graduating from Newburyport High in 2019 Hunter McCoy has continued working towards his dream of playing college hockey, and recently that dream finally came true as the former Clipper standout announced his commitment to play Division 1 hockey at Army West Point. McCoy, 20, currently plays junior hockey with the Maryland Black Bears of the North American Hockey League. This past winter he recorded 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points in 53 games and was twice named the NAHL East Division’s Star of the Week.