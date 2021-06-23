Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newburyport, MA

Sports in a Minute: Newburyport's McCoy commits to West Point men's hockey

By Mac Cerullo
Daily News Of Newburyport
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince graduating from Newburyport High in 2019 Hunter McCoy has continued working towards his dream of playing college hockey, and recently that dream finally came true as the former Clipper standout announced his commitment to play Division 1 hockey at Army West Point. McCoy, 20, currently plays junior hockey with the Maryland Black Bears of the North American Hockey League. This past winter he recorded 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points in 53 games and was twice named the NAHL East Division’s Star of the Week.

www.newburyportnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Newburyport, MA
Sports
State
Massachusetts State
City
Newburyport, MA
County
Essex County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Hines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Hockey#Field Hockey#Boys Basketball#Newburyport High#Clipper#Division 1#Army West Point#The Nahl East Division#Star Of The Week#Black Bears#Greater Newburyport#Triton#Georgetown#The U S Naval Academy#Tufts#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Army
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope is walking and eating, tests good after surgery- Vatican

VATICAN CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis' progress following intestinal surgery is going normally, and he slept well and got up to walk, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The results of routine tests were good, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. He said in a statement that the pope also...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Kate, duchess of Cambridge, self-isolating after coronavirus contact

Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, is reportedly self-isolating after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Kensington Palace made the announcement on Monday, noting that Kate will cancel her upcoming engagements as a result, according to Reuters. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact...
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot over the weekend. The couple exchanged vows at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, according to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King. Stefani on Monday shared photos of the ceremony on Instagram. "July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!!," the singer wrote. The pair,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy