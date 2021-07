The Raptors got a lucky break with the NBA Draft Lottery. Despite being the odds-on favourite for pick number seven, they jumped up to four. This would be cause for celebration in any year, but this year, as it happens, there is near consensus as to the first four picks of the draft and almost no wrong way to go. Nothing is certain, of course, but it feels likely that Toronto is about to get a high-calibre young player to add to their roster.