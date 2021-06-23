Fire Weather Watch issued for Vale BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Vale BLM FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR VALE BLM...WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 637......FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR VALE BLM...WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 637 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ TONIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR VALE BLM...WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 637......FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR VALE BLM...WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 637 * THUNDERSTORMS...For the warning, scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and continue through this evening. For the watch, another round of thunderstorms is possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts up to 50 mph.