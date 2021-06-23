Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malheur County, OR

Red Flag Warning issued for Vale BLM by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 22:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Vale BLM FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR VALE BLM...WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 637......FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR VALE BLM...WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 637 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ TONIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR VALE BLM...WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 637......FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR VALE BLM...WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 637 * THUNDERSTORMS...For the warning, scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and continue through this evening. For the watch, another round of thunderstorms is possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts up to 50 mph.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vale, OR
County
Malheur County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm#Red Flag Warning#Extreme Weather#Vale Blm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy