Good Samaritan department receives award

By Sun Commercial Staff
Vincennes Sun Commercial
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Collaborative Inter-professional Education Department (CIE) at Good Samaritan was recently awarded the Partnership Matters Award from the Southwest Indiana Area Health Education Center. The CIE department was recognized for its “ongoing commitment to education of current employees and future health care workforce, and their dedication to creating reciprocal partnerships...

