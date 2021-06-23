Good Samaritan department receives award

About the opportunity: We have developed IMPaCT, a nationally-recognized, evidence-based Community Health Worker (CHW) model, and there is growing demand from organizations across the country to use our tools and training to start or improve CHW programs. We’re looking for highly-engaging, dynamic individuals with a passion for helping others learn to train IMPaCT members across the country using our best-in-class training curriculum. After receiving training, orientation, and sign off, the IMPaCT Training Specialist will teach the IMPaCT model by: (1) delivering practice and discussion-based training to CHWs and CHW managers, including onboarding training as well as ongoing professional development; and (2) supporting the PCCHW external dissemination team’s technical assistance delivery to IMPaCT members. This is an exciting opportunity to play a key role in individuals’ professional development; shape the Community Health Worker field with an organization committed to social justice; and help us continue to scale our course delivery.