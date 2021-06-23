Cancel
Internet

Stop screenshotting, Twitter can now share your tweets straight to Instagram

By Ivan Mehta
The Next Web
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s always that ONE friend who posts screenshots of their tweets to Instagram to score some much-needed validation. If you don’t have such friends, you probably are that friend. Now, Twitter is testing a way to share tweets directly to Instagram. The company announced last night that it’s rolling out...

thenextweb.com
Jack Dorsey
#Screenshots#Social Networks#Instagram Stories#Ig Stories
