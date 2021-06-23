California High School Art Club works to construct Little Free Libraries

Little Free Library construction is underway in Moniteau County, headed by students in California High School's Art Club. The project began as the school year wrapped up in the second week of May and will continue throughout the summer. The project — and the CHS Art Club's involvement — is a result of a request from the Moniteau County Library and Central Missouri Community Action; the idea originally came up during a Moniteau County Library Board meeting earlier this year and will approach fruition as the summer wears on.