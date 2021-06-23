AUD/USD: A move to 0.7450 now loses traction – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, a drop to 0.7450 in AUD/USD seems to have lost some momentum as of late. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘there is scope for the rebound in AUD to edge above 0.7555’. We added, ‘the next resistance at 0.7580 is not expected to come into the picture’. Our view was not wrong as AUD rose to 0.7564 during NY session. While the advance appears to be struggling to maintain its momentum, AUD could test 0.7580 before pulling back. The strong resistance at 0.7600 is not expected to come under threat. On the downside, a breach of 0.7510 (minor support is at 0.7530) would indicate that the upward pressure has eased.”