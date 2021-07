Probably it is not the best moment for investing in Ethereum, Litecoin, and Cardano. JPMorgan Chase, the largest U.S. bank, expects more downside for the crypto market. The cryptocurrency market posted a minor recovery in the last several hours, and this situation also supports the price of Ethereum, Litecoin, and Cardano. Bitcoin is trading again above the $33,000 level, but traders should consider that the risk of another decline is not over.