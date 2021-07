Influencers in Norway are now required by law to label when their images on social media have been retouched.The new regulations from Norway’s Ministry of Children and Family Affairs have been brought in to try and fight unrealistic beauty standards.Earlier this month, the law passed with 72 officials voting in favour and 15 voting against it. The King of Norway will later decide when it will come into effect.When the law is implemented, it will require influencers who are making money from their content, to label when an image has been retouched.This includes alterations that have been made to the...